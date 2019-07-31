Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in 3M by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.77.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.67. 248,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.41. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

