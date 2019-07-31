Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of IHE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $131.91 and a 12 month high of $170.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.13.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

