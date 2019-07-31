Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. 4,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,746. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

