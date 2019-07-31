Kura Oncology (KURA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,772. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $740.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.