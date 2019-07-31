KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVHI. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,778. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 million, a PE ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 0.87.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $25,154.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $101,534 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 199,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 97,968 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.