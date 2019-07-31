L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris updated its FY19 guidance to $9.60 to $9.70 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $9.60-9.70 EPS.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $8.76 on Wednesday, hitting $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,678. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $202.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

