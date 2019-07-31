Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 18845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.