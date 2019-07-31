Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 1,137,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,322.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

