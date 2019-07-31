Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.79.

Shares of BA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.45. 1,191,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,344. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.18. The company has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

