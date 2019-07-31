Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 167.4% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

