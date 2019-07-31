Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.67. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

