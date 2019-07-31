Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $956,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $116.36 and a one year high of $163.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.88.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.