Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.52. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

In other DTE Energy news, Director Ruth G. Shaw bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $248,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $2,744,715. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.