Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 571,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

