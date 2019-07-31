Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 163.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

