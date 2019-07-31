Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 110,674 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

