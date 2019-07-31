Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,610 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $456,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 797 shares in the company, valued at $109,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.02. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $154.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

