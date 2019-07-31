Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69.

