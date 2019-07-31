Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 30th

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Leidos has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.97. 390,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,364. Leidos has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.