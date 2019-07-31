LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, approximately 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61.

About LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

