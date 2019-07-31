LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.11

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 4047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPL. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,877,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 362,688 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.