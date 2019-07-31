Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 66.0% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 161,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

