Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

