Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0521 on Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $84,546.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

