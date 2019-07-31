Lisk Market Cap Reaches $167.47 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00013937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Coindeal and Gate.io. Lisk has a market capitalization of $167.47 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00036472 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,062,012 coins and its circulating supply is 118,965,599 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Upbit, COSS, Coindeal, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, YoBit, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, BitBay and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

