Litecred Market Capitalization Tops $15,203.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $15,203.00 and $20.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.30 or 0.01078776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00266908 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005838 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.