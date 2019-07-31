Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS traded down $16.80 on Wednesday, hitting $172.04. 330,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

