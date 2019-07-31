Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.00

Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 184027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Livermore Investment Group Company Profile (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.