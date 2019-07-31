Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,300 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 44.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ball were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. 650,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.44. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $561,784.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 472,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,112,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.01.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.