Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,175,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.61. 682,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The firm has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

