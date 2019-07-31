Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.05 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.50, for a total transaction of $656,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,883,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $475,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,092 shares of company stock worth $33,064,052. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $281.13. 17,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.79. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

