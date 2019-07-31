Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $608,000 Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. 544,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

