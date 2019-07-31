Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $708,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $100,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $650,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,995 shares of company stock worth $18,246,578. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

