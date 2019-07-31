Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,600 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11,001.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,787,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $129,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,211.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,260 shares of company stock worth $89,443,361 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,908. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

