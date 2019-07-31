Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,168. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

