LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of LKQ by 211.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 522.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1,247.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

