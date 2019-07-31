LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Cap of $560,436.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $560,436.00 and approximately $19,748.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00421669 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00081251 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001526 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007346 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.