Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $368.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $373.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.