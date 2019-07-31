Loom Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00283138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01530224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,431,603 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Allbit, GOPAX, Fatbtc, YoBit, Poloniex, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Coinbe, Binance, DEx.top, DDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinExchange, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.