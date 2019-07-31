Loop Capital Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $10.73 on Wednesday, hitting $219.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,884,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,036. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $955.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.