Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LORL opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 874,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 773,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

