Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Shares Down 1.6%

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,345.53 ($17.58) and last traded at GBX 1,350.86 ($17.65), 11,210 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,372.50 ($17.93).

The stock has a market cap of $366.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,344.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Lowland Investment’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

