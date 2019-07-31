Luis Renato Castro Sells 75,000 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$229,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$306,330.

Luis Renato Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Luis Renato Castro sold 75,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$239,805.00.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 851,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $419.41 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.010016 EPS for the current year.

EDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

