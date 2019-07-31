Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Lululemon Athletica also posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

LULU stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $193.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.45.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $161,284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after purchasing an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 280,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

