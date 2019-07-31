Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.17

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.17 and last traded at $194.17, with a volume of 19184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.77.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.34.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.