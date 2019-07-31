Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a PE ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $151,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,126,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 170,060 shares of company stock valued at $852,805 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Communications Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

