Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $631.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 18.64%. Analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

