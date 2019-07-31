LUXCoin Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004183 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $3,928.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,094,729 coins and its circulating supply is 6,094,729 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

