LVZ Advisors Inc. Buys 20,600 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viewray worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Viewray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viewray by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $44,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $912.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.79. Viewray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.16% and a negative net margin of 139.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

