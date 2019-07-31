LVZ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 11,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,138. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.